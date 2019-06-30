Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' security

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Dolphin Force is an elite security unit of the Punjab Police to deal with street crime.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) The Dolphin Force has been deployed in Murree for the security of tourists.

Several untoward incidents are often reported from Murree. The government has now ordered to deploy Dolphin force in the hill station to deal with any such incident.

Modelled after the Istanbul Police Dolphin Force, it was launched by former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore in first phase and later in the five other major cities of the province in second phase.

The ratio of street crimes has significantly decreased following the formation of dolphin force.