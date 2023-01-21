Dolphin force deployed to counter surging street crimes

To curb the growing street crimes as well as robberies in the commercial areas, two sections of the Dolphin force has deployed to respond promptly

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :To curb the growing street crimes as well as robberies in the commercial areas, two sections of the Dolphin force has deployed to respond promptly.

Talking to newsmen, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen on Saturday that there was an alarming increase in street crimes, snatching and robberies at the business centers in densely populated areas of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah and due to paucity of manpower and logistics support, police response to the crime scene was delayed.

"Robbers mostly utilized motorcycles and sneak into the thickly populated areas to flee to their respective hideouts".

To counter these criminals two sections of the Dolphin force deployed to respond promptly in case of any crime, especially robbery and dacoity, he added.