UrduPoint.com

Dolphin Force Faces 17 Encounters, Arrests 962 Criminals In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Dolphin Force faces 17 encounters, arrests 962 criminals in 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Dolphin force has claimed to face 17 encounters and arrested 962 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during first 5 months of 2023.

According to SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran, the crime ratio has trimmed down in Faisalabad city after deployment of dolphin force in city area.

He said that dolphin force took part in 17 encounters with outlaws during first five months of this Calendar year. It has also nabbed 962 outlaws including 336 illicit weapon holders, 297 drug traffickers, 239 dacoits/robbers and 90 proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The dolphin Jawans also seized 103 stolen vehicles while patrolling on different city roads during this period, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vehicles Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.