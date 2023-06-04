Dolphin Force faces 17 encounters, arrests 962 criminals in 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Dolphin force has claimed to face 17 encounters and arrested 962 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during first 5 months of 2023.

According to SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran, the crime ratio has trimmed down in Faisalabad city after deployment of dolphin force in city area.

He said that dolphin force took part in 17 encounters with outlaws during first five months of this Calendar year. It has also nabbed 962 outlaws including 336 illicit weapon holders, 297 drug traffickers, 239 dacoits/robbers and 90 proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The dolphin Jawans also seized 103 stolen vehicles while patrolling on different city roads during this period, he added.