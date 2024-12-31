Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 2024

Dolphin Force has intensified its crime control efforts through effective patrolling, roadblocks and professional capabilities for protection of citizens' lives and property

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Dolphin Force has intensified its crime control efforts through effective patrolling, roadblocks and professional capabilities for protection of citizens' lives and property.

This was stated by City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil while reviewing performance of Dolphin Force in 2024 and said that the force had arrested 5,795 criminals during last one year. He said the Dolphin Police engaged in 27 encounters with criminals last year, resulting in the arrest of 349 proclaimed offenders, 255 court absconders, 385 target offenders and 867 record holders.

The force also nabbed 930 illegal weapon holders along with illicit weapons including pistols, rifles, guns, Kalashnikovs, carbines, repeaters, revolvers and ammunition.

Dolphin force also arrested 1,133 drug traffickers and recovered hashish, heroin, opium, ice, bhang, liquor and Lahan (un-distilled wine) from their possession in addition to nabbing 854 kite-flying dealers, 110 fireworks dealers, and 424 dacoits and robbers during this period.

Through snap-checking, the force checked more than 914,700 people, 850,637 motorcycles and 410,956 vehicles where 22 missing children were located and returned to their families during last year.

As part of community policing, the Dolphin Force also provided necessary assistance to 2,994 individuals in 2024, the CPO added.