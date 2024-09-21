Dolphin Force Nabs Dacoit After Exchange Of Gunfire
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A suspected robber was arrested by the Dolphin Force near Sabzazar, following an intense chase and exchange of gunfire.
According to officials, two robbers were spotted in the area, allegedly preparing to commit a crime. The Dolphin Force swiftly pursued the suspects, resulting in a shootout between the robbers and the police.
During the crossfire, a passerby was injured by gunfire from the robbers. Rescue teams arrived promptly, providing medical aid to the injured citizen before transferring him to Nishtar Hospital for further treatment.
The Dolphin Force successfully apprehended one of the suspects, while the other managed to flee. A search operation is currently underway to arrest the escaped robber.
