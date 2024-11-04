Dolphin force nabs suspects after exchange of gunfire

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Multan's Dolphin Force foiled a robbery attempt near Chowk Kumara Wala here on Monday.

Two armed suspects targeted two citizens who were transporting cash in a car. During the attempted robbery, one civilian sustained injuries while resisting the suspects.

Multan Police Spokesman stated that receiving reports of the incident, Dolphin Force teams swiftly responded and pursued the suspects. A shootout ensued, resulting in the apprehension of both robbers.

One suspect was injured, reportedly by gunfire from his accomplice.

The arrested suspects were handed over to the New Multan Police Station for further legal proceedings. The injured suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Multan's City Police Officer (CPO), Sadeq Ali Dogar, praised the bravery and swift action of the Dolphin Force officers. He appreciated the police force's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property and assured a strong response to such criminal activities.