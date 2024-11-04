Open Menu

Dolphin Force Nabs Suspects After Exchange Of Gunfire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Dolphin force nabs suspects after exchange of gunfire

The Multan's Dolphin Force foiled a robbery attempt near Chowk Kumara Wala here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Multan's Dolphin Force foiled a robbery attempt near Chowk Kumara Wala here on Monday.

Two armed suspects targeted two citizens who were transporting cash in a car. During the attempted robbery, one civilian sustained injuries while resisting the suspects.

Multan Police Spokesman stated that receiving reports of the incident, Dolphin Force teams swiftly responded and pursued the suspects. A shootout ensued, resulting in the apprehension of both robbers.

One suspect was injured, reportedly by gunfire from his accomplice.

The arrested suspects were handed over to the New Multan Police Station for further legal proceedings. The injured suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Multan's City Police Officer (CPO), Sadeq Ali Dogar, praised the bravery and swift action of the Dolphin Force officers. He appreciated the police force's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property and assured a strong response to such criminal activities.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Police Station Car Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

29 minutes ago
 World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of ..

World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy

2 minutes ago
 Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initi ..

Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

2 minutes ago
 CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffi ..

CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

2 minutes ago
District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

8 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

8 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

8 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

8 minutes ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan