Dolphin Force Nabs Suspects After Exchange Of Gunfire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Multan's Dolphin Force foiled a robbery attempt near Chowk Kumara Wala here on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Multan's Dolphin Force foiled a robbery attempt near Chowk Kumara Wala here on Monday.
Two armed suspects targeted two citizens who were transporting cash in a car. During the attempted robbery, one civilian sustained injuries while resisting the suspects.
Multan Police Spokesman stated that receiving reports of the incident, Dolphin Force teams swiftly responded and pursued the suspects. A shootout ensued, resulting in the apprehension of both robbers.
One suspect was injured, reportedly by gunfire from his accomplice.
The arrested suspects were handed over to the New Multan Police Station for further legal proceedings. The injured suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Multan's City Police Officer (CPO), Sadeq Ali Dogar, praised the bravery and swift action of the Dolphin Force officers. He appreciated the police force's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property and assured a strong response to such criminal activities.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy2 minutes ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation2 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists14 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program14 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid14 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi14 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case19 minutes ago