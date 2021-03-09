UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Force To Be Deployed In Dijkot,Tandlianwala Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :City police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has issued direction to deploy dolphin force in Dijkot and Tandlianwala soon to control increasing trend of street crimes.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that dolphin force was deputed in Sammundri and this experiment remained successful in arresting street crimes as Jawans of dolphin force also arrested 4 dacoits in Sammundri after an encounter during broad day light some days back.

Now, the CPO Faisalabad has also issued direction to SSP Operation Muhammad Afzal to deploy dolphin force in Dijkot and Tandlianwala for arresting increasing trend of street crimes in these areas.

Initially, two teams of dolphin force comprising of 8 Jawans will be deputed in Tandlianwala and one team consisting of 4 Jawans will be deployed in Dijkot.

In this connection, paper work has been completed and Jawans of dolphin force will join their duties in Dijkot and Tandlianwala within a couple of days, he added.

