Dolphin Force To Be Expanded Across The District

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The police department has decided to expand the patrolling scope of Dolphin Force across the district.

A spokesman of the police said Friday that Dolphin Force was appointed in Faisalabad three years back to control street crime here in city.

Police officials regularly monitoring their performance and witnessed a considerable decline in street crimes.These reports were also forwarded to higher authorities and after thorough consideration, it was decided to expand patrolling scope of dolphin force across the district.

In this connection,Superintendents Police (SPs) will be commanders of the dolphin force at tehsil level and the dolphin force would be deputed under phased manner.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary said that performance of dolphin force was reviewed and found it excellent. After new recruitment,the dolphin force will be deployed across the district to make Faisalabad a safe district, he added.

