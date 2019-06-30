UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin Force To Ensure Citizen's Safety In Murree: CM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Dolphin Force to ensure citizen's safety in Murree: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dolphin Force has been deployed in Murree on Sunday, who have started patrolling in the streets in order to ensure safety of citizens and tourists.

The CM has passed on directions to Inspector General of Police for deployment of Dolphin Force there last day. The force will take prompt action against criminals and will also help check street crimes.

Meanwhile, the CM, taking notice of the complaints of overcharging and substandard eateries, has directed the administration to respond to the public complaints swiftly and redress their grievances by taking stern action against elements involved in such practices. He ordered for launching an operation against these elements without any discrimination. There will be action against the officer concerned if any complaint regarding overcharging is received onwards, he added. He said that it is a responsibility of the administration to ensure the sale of standard items of food and drinks.

Therefore, they should take action against violators and send report to Chief Minister's Office.

While passing directions to improve traffic system in Murree, the CM said that a comprehensive plan to be set up and executed in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree. It will not only facilitate tourists but also address miseries of citizens, he added. He said that shortage of parking area is a chronic issue of Murree and directed further to devise a permanent solution for it as he will not tolerate any complaint by tourists in this regard. Sign-boards for parking and notified fee to be installed at prominent places, he said.

The CM said that the administration should take measures to bring fares at justified level by having a liaison with hotel owners. Likewise, the finest manners and behaviour would be adopted before tourists and strict action would be taken against those involved in misbehaviour.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Police Punjab Murree Hotel Traffic Sale Criminals Sunday Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

31 minutes ago

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian health ..

31 minutes ago

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

2 hours ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.