Dolphin Force To Ensure Effective Implementation Of SOPs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed Dolphin Force to ensure effective implementation of SOPs during patrolling and snap checking on roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed Dolphin Force to ensure effective implementation of SOPs during patrolling and snap checking on roads.

Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office to discuss patrolling and performance of Dolphin Force here on Wednesday, he directed them to do snap checking according to sketches of wanted criminals involved in dacoity and other crimes.

He directed Dolphin vigilance teams to effectively monitor patrol teams on roads and in case of any violation of SOP strict action should be taken. All teams in beats should stay in close coordination with monitoring officers in Safe City Authority to further improve response time of Dolphin force in case of any emergency.

He also lauded SP Bilal Zafar on his briefing and said that refresher courses and SOPs should also be implemented with hardwork.

During meeting, SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar briefed the IG that during the last few months 109 gangs involved in street crimes were arrested in the provincial capital.

He said that 24 vigilance teams had been formed for monitoring of patrolling teams.

CCPO BA Nasir, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Atta Muhammad, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SP Bilal Zafar and other senior officer were also present.

