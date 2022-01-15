Dolphin Force to get new building soon: CPO

UrduPoint.com

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider on Saturday said that Dolphin force would be shifted in the new building soon as the construction of building was almost in final stages of completion

During his visit to the under construction building of Dolphin Force here, the CPO said that the new building of the force would help improve performance of the force. He said that different initiatives were being taken by the department to bring changes in police department for public facilitation.

He said that construction was continued with rapid pace and would be completed soon.

He said that good quality material was being used in the project and added that the Dolphin Force would be shifted in the new building soon.

The CPO said that suitable locations were being searched for construction of separate buildings for Qutabpur and Bohar Gate police stations.

On this occasion, the Executive Engineer Building Division Haider Hussain gave detailed briefing to the city police officer about the project.

SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jehangir, SP City Division Rao Naeem Shahid, DSP New Multan Circle Haider Hussain, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

