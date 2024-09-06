Open Menu

Dolphin Force To Use Google Maps For Rapid Response: CPO

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Dolphin Force to use Google maps for rapid response: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Multan Police have made a significant advancement in utilising modern technology by equipping Dolphin Force officers with mobile-phones featuring the latest navigation systems to ensure rapid response.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar distributed state-of-the-art phones among the Dolphin Force officers to enhance the efficiency of the force during a special ceremony, organised here on Friday.

The CPO said introduction of these phones would enable officers to reach crime scenes or emergency situations swiftly using Google maps. The initiative aims to reduce police response times and improve crime prevention measures, he said.

He said that integrating advanced technology was crucial for enhancing public safety, adding that providing Dolphin Force with mobile phones equipped with GPS would significantly boost their performance and assist in controlling crime more effectively. He said that these phones were equipped with cutting-edge navigation systems, ensuring that officers receive accurate and timely information about incidents and can promptly arrive at the scene. The move was expected to enhance public protection and speed up the police response to criminal activities in the city, the CPO added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Google Technology Mobile Criminals

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

4 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

6 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

6 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

7 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan