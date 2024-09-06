Dolphin Force to use Google maps for rapid response: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Multan Police have made a significant advancement in utilising modern technology by equipping Dolphin Force officers with mobile-phones featuring the latest navigation systems to ensure rapid response.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar distributed state-of-the-art phones among the Dolphin Force officers to enhance the efficiency of the force during a special ceremony, organised here on Friday.

The CPO said introduction of these phones would enable officers to reach crime scenes or emergency situations swiftly using Google maps. The initiative aims to reduce police response times and improve crime prevention measures, he said.

He said that integrating advanced technology was crucial for enhancing public safety, adding that providing Dolphin Force with mobile phones equipped with GPS would significantly boost their performance and assist in controlling crime more effectively. He said that these phones were equipped with cutting-edge navigation systems, ensuring that officers receive accurate and timely information about incidents and can promptly arrive at the scene. The move was expected to enhance public protection and speed up the police response to criminal activities in the city, the CPO added.