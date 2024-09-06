Dolphin Force To Use Google Maps For Rapid Response: CPO
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Multan Police have made a significant advancement in utilising modern technology by equipping Dolphin Force officers with mobile-phones featuring the latest navigation systems to ensure rapid response.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar distributed state-of-the-art phones among the Dolphin Force officers to enhance the efficiency of the force during a special ceremony, organised here on Friday.
The CPO said introduction of these phones would enable officers to reach crime scenes or emergency situations swiftly using Google maps. The initiative aims to reduce police response times and improve crime prevention measures, he said.
He said that integrating advanced technology was crucial for enhancing public safety, adding that providing Dolphin Force with mobile phones equipped with GPS would significantly boost their performance and assist in controlling crime more effectively. He said that these phones were equipped with cutting-edge navigation systems, ensuring that officers receive accurate and timely information about incidents and can promptly arrive at the scene. The move was expected to enhance public protection and speed up the police response to criminal activities in the city, the CPO added.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI commemorates Defence Day11 seconds ago
-
Shaza Fatima urges national unity against terrorism15 seconds ago
-
Defence minister visits residence of martyred Major in Quetta22 seconds ago
-
IGP presents foreign scholarship cheques to children of 4 police martyrs, 1 constable25 seconds ago
-
18-kanal state land retrieved28 seconds ago
-
CTO warns of strict legal action against smoke-emitting vehicles10 minutes ago
-
Best efforts being made for welfare of kids: Sara Ahmed10 minutes ago
-
PMML organizes seminar on Pakistan Defence Day11 minutes ago
-
Police busts dacoit gang, recover looted valuables20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police salutes Pak Army for making defence of country invincible: IG Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Defence Day celebrations: Martyrs hailed as nation’s eternal jewels20 minutes ago
-
Defense day commemorates to keep collective national spirit for defense of country: CM Bugti20 minutes ago