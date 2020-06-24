UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Force Transferred To DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:47 PM

Dolphin Force transferred to DG Khan

Dolphin Force in-charge was removed from portfolio of supervisor ship with immediate effect and transferred to DG Khan from here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Dolphin Force in-charge was removed from portfolio of supervisor ship with immediate effect and transferred to DG Khan from here.

CPO Hassan Raza issued transfer order of Muhammad Adnan over rising people's complaints, department sources revealed here on Wednesday.

The transferred official had already been facing inquiry in kidnapping case registered with Mumtazabad Police Station, it is said. A large number of applications from common citizens and Dolphin officials had reportedly been received against the accused official at Prime Minister Complaints Portal.

CPO deputed JTT Inspector Rizwan Khan as supervisor and issued renewed order here on Wednesday.

