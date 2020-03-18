Dolphin men injured in Faisalabad

Two Jawans of Dolphin Force received bullet injuries during a firing incident in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Two Jawans of Dolphin Force received bullet injuries during a firing incident in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman informed that Dolphin Jawans, Irfan and Najeeb, signaled two persons riding a bike to stop at a picket at Susan Road, but they fired gunshots at the police.

Dolphin men received serious bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital whereas the outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, CPO Sohail Chaudhary visited the hospital and inquired after the health of the police men. He directedthe police to trace the accused and arrest them.