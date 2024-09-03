Dolphin nabs 14 POs, 20 CAs during August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) In a crackdown against outlaws, Dolphin force arrested 280 criminals

from various parts of the district during August 2024.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Tuesday that dolphin

force arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs), 20 court absconders (CAs),

94 record holders, 73 illicit weapon holders, 173 drug pushers and 215 wheelie

doers during last one month.

The force checked 39,503 people, 296,288 motorcycles and 74,042 vehicles

during the snap checking and impounded 518 motorcycles/vehicles in different

police station as these were running with fake number plates.

Dolphin force reunited 10 missing children with their families after searching

them during the same period.