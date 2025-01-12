Open Menu

Dolphin Officer Dismissed Over Bribery Allegation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Dolphin officer dismissed over bribery allegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have dismissed Dolphin Squad officer Hassan Maqsood over bribery allegations.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the decision was taken under the direct supervision of Dupty Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza.

He said the officer faced allegations of accepting a bribe during a vehicle check. Reportedly, Hassan Maqsood allowed a vehicle with tinted windows to proceed after receiving illegal payment.

He added that a complaint was initially lodged by a fellow police officer, prompting the immediate suspension of the accused.

A comprehensive departmental inquiry followed, which concluded that the officer was guilty of the charges. Consequently, the officer was terminated from service.

“There is no place in the department for corrupt officers,” DIG Syed Ali Raza stated. Hr emphasized that such actions undermine public trust and vowed to maintain a strict stance against any personnel found misusing their authority.

