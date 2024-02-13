Open Menu

Dolphin Officer Injured In Gunfire Incident In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad

A Dolphin officer on Tuesday got critically injured when they attempted to intercept a suspicious vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A Dolphin officer on Tuesday got critically injured when they attempted to intercept a suspicious vehicle.

A public relations officer said that the routine checking took a dangerous turn when the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the officers, leaving one critically injured, identified as Tanveer.

Dolphin officer bravely faced two shots to the ribcage and leg. The injured was shifted to the hospital. The assailants managed to flee away, evading capture in the aftermath of the brazen attack.

The incident has left the community shaken, prompting law enforcement to swiftly cordon off the area in an intensified effort to arrest the assailants.

The unfolding events underscore the risks faced by law enforcement officers in their line of duty. The investigation is underway, with authorities committed to apprehending those responsible for the alarming attack on the officer in the heart of Islamabad.

