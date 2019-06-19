Dolphin official among 5 men gang rape teenager girl

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The son of an assistant sub-inspector was also among the accused.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) Five men, including a dolphin force official, gang raped a teenager girl in Ferozwala.

Police have arrested the accused after registering a case against them.

Locals strongly protested against the gang rape and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Gang rape incidents are on a rise in Pakistan.

Earlier, a fifth class student was allegedly gang raped in Lahore.

According to details, the incident took place in Johar Town area of Lahore where a fifth class student was gang raped.

The child was first kidnapped and then raped.

The police have registered a case in this regard.

The father of the victim child alleged that his 13-year-old son was raped after being kidnapped. The kidnappers left the boy back in Johar Town after 12 days.

Similarly, a four-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Korangi area of Karachi.

According to media reports, the minor girl had left her house to go to a nearby shop when 15-year-old boy raped her. The police arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

The accused has alleged his friends of being an accomplice to the crime.

The boy confessed that two persons, including him, kidnapped the girl. He told that they then took the minor girl to a lonely street.

Police also confirmed that the girl has been sexually assaulted and registered a case upon her father’s complaint.