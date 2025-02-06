Open Menu

Dolphin Official Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Dolphin official arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A Dolphin official was arrested from the force's headquarters here and a case was registered against him on the SP Dolphin Shah Mir orders for using liquor while on duty.

The official, identified as Arslan, had reached the SP Dolphin office to apply for a leave.

According to police sources, the officer underwent medical examination, and was found drunk. A case was registered against him at Factory Area Police Station.

The SP Dolphin suspended the officer and ordered an inquiry at DSP Headquarters.

