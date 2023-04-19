Dolphin official dismissed from service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :An official of Dolphin Force was dismissed from service on charge of stealing fans from Dolphin Headquarters Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Qamar Hayat was an accused of stealing five fans from the Dolphin Headquarters.

The SSP Operations after an inquiry report of the in-charge Dolphin Force dismissedthe accused from service, he added.