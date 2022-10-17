Dolphin official shot dead by motorcyclists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :An official of the Dolphin Police was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists in Defence area here on Monday.

According to police, the official was returning home after performing his duty when the accused suddenly appeared and opened fire at him.

The martyred official was identified as Qasim.

On information, the police concerned reached the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought areport from the SP Cantt.