Dolphin officials arrest fake cop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Dolphin officials arrested a fake policeman in Harbanspura area here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, during the snap checking, the accused was found suspicious, and the accused introduced himself as a police official.

Videos of the accused in police uniform with weapons are viral on social media accounts, fake police card was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused Qayyum was handed over to the Harbanspora police station.