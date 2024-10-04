Open Menu

Dolphin Officials Arrest Fake Cop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Dolphin officials arrest fake cop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Dolphin officials arrested a fake policeman in Harbanspura area here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, during the snap checking, the accused was found suspicious, and the accused introduced himself as a police official.

Videos of the accused in police uniform with weapons are viral on social media accounts, fake police card was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused Qayyum was handed over to the Harbanspora police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media From

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

1 hour ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

2 hours ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

2 hours ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

17 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

17 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

17 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan