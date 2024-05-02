Open Menu

Dolphin Police Arrest Robber

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Dolphin police arrest robber

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Dolphin police claimed to have arrested a robber went on looting spree after holding picket near pull chorihian wali,  here yesterday night.

According to the sources from Dolphin police, the two robbers were plundering commoners at the self-created picket.

Accompanied with SHO of Qadirpur Ran police station, Dolphins marched to apprehend robbers in its prompt action.

The robbers said to have opened fire on police to avoid the arrest. Police retaliated by tit for tat action. 

As a result, a robber fled from the scene by taking benefit of darkness of night. 

The other robber who was held were identified as Shaban whose motobike was taken into custody. 

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

1 hour ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

15 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

18 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

21 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan