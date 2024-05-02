Dolphin Police Arrest Robber
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Dolphin police claimed to have arrested a robber went on looting spree after holding picket near pull chorihian wali, here yesterday night.
According to the sources from Dolphin police, the two robbers were plundering commoners at the self-created picket.
Accompanied with SHO of Qadirpur Ran police station, Dolphins marched to apprehend robbers in its prompt action.
The robbers said to have opened fire on police to avoid the arrest. Police retaliated by tit for tat action.
As a result, a robber fled from the scene by taking benefit of darkness of night.
The other robber who was held were identified as Shaban whose motobike was taken into custody.
Further probe was underway.
