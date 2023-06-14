UrduPoint.com

Dolphin Police Arrested 594 Hardened Suspects During Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Dolphin Police arrested 594 hardened suspects during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police disclosed that during the month of May, the Dolphin Squad/PRU successfully rescued 7,810 individuals through the helpline 15.

According to the Lahore police spokesman, the emergency helpline recorded an impressive average response time of five to seven minutes. The dolphin police apprehended 594 hardened suspects, including 97 proclaimed offenders, and 69 court offenders.

Furthermore, during their patrolling activities, they arrested 1,373 suspects involved in street crimes and serious offences. Additionally, the force conducted 14 live encounters last month, ensuring that dangerous dacoits faced the consequences of their actions.

The spokesman highlighted the campaign against illegal weapons, resulting in the confiscation of 51 illegal pistols and nine rifles.

Furthermore, they successfully arrested 12 offenders engaged in aerial firing and the use of fireworks. Crackdowns targeting kite flying led to the arrest of 46 individuals, who were facing legal proceedings.

Regarding the emergency helpline 15, during response operations, the dolphin squad recovered 39 mobile phones from 78 swindlers and thieves.

Moreover, snap-checking and search operations led to the inspection of 24,452 vehicles, motorcycles, and 30,495 individuals. During May, the dolphin successfully recovered 421 stolen vehicles and motorcycles and apprehended 101 one-wheelers.

The dolphin official Hafiz Nauman sustained injuries on May 27 and later succumbed to his wounds, attaining the status of a martyr, he added.

