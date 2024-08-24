Open Menu

Dolphin Police Security Plan For Data Urs, Chehlum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dolphin police security plan for Data urs, Chehlum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Inspector General of Police, the Dolphin police have prepared a security plan for urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala.

In this connection, more than 1,000 cops of Dolphin Squad would perform security duties. According to Shah Mir Khalid, SP Dolphin, implementation of the security plan for urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) and Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala would be ensured.

The SP Dolphin said that they would provide foolproof security to pilgrims and devotees coming from all over the country.

Shah Mir said that the visitors would be allowed to enter the shrine only after a thorough search by the co-checking mechanism.

The use of walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers will be ensured for checking at urs, and Chehlum, he confirmed adding the transportation around the Darbar will be closely monitored.

Furthermore effective patrolling will be ensured on the Chehlum procession routes, and during the milk and langer [free food] distribution.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Karbala All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan