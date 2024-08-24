Dolphin Police Security Plan For Data Urs, Chehlum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Inspector General of Police, the Dolphin police have prepared a security plan for urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala.
In this connection, more than 1,000 cops of Dolphin Squad would perform security duties. According to Shah Mir Khalid, SP Dolphin, implementation of the security plan for urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) and Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala would be ensured.
The SP Dolphin said that they would provide foolproof security to pilgrims and devotees coming from all over the country.
Shah Mir said that the visitors would be allowed to enter the shrine only after a thorough search by the co-checking mechanism.
The use of walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers will be ensured for checking at urs, and Chehlum, he confirmed adding the transportation around the Darbar will be closely monitored.
Furthermore effective patrolling will be ensured on the Chehlum procession routes, and during the milk and langer [free food] distribution.
