Dolphin, PRU Arrest 33 'criminals'

Published January 09, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 33 suspected criminals during the past one week.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat providing details said on Sunday that the two units of the police received 1,403 calls and swiftly responded to emergencies and crime related calls during the last week.

He said 7,305 motorcycles, four vehicles and more than 9,500 persons were checked by the police units. Three cars, 13 motorcycles, five mobile phones and Rs 23,000 in cash were recovered from the accused.

Promoting community policing in different areas of the city, the personnel helped 457 persons. Due to incomplete data, 24 motorcycles, four vehicles were impounded while legal action was taken against 107 persons.

Cases were registered against three motorcycles with fake number plates. Fourteen accused involved in vandalism, two in fireworks and four involved in jubilant firing were arrested.

