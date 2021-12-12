UrduPoint.com

Dolphin, PRU Arrest 39 Hardened Criminals In Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 39 hardened criminals including proclaimed offenders and five court absconders during the stop-and-search action last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance said on Sunday that the two units of police responded 1,922 calls on helpline 15 during this period.

He said 54 suspected criminals were arrested by the two units and 16 motorcycles, 11 mobile-phones, 23 pistols, five rifles and magazines were recovered from the.

As many as 13,258 motorbikes and 1,5461 suspected persons were checked. The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested four persons involved in firing in jubilation and 20 over wheelie. Both wings also helped 264 citizens during patrolling in the same period.

