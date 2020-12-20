Dolphin, PRU arrest 49 POs during last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 49 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during a crackdown last week.

They also impounded 30 motorbikes and three vehicles, and detained 178 persons due to incomplete documents.

SP Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings, said that the Dolphin Squad and PRU recovered narcotics and weapons including 54 bottles of liquor, 32 pistols, four rifles, one pump action, 36 magazine, 418 bullets and thousands of rupees from the detained persons.

The two wings responded to 389 calls received on helpline 15. They provided help to 80 people on different roads of the city. The two wings checked 3,396 vehicles, more than 157,000 motorbikes and 161,249 persons. They also arrested five persons over wheelie-doing, one for possessing arms, one for flying kite and 10 over firing into the air.