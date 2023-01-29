UrduPoint.com

Dolphin, PRU Arrest 59 POs, 244 Criminals In One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Dolphin, PRU arrest 59 POs, 244 criminals in one week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Lahore police arrested 59 proclaimed offenders (POs), 244 hardened criminals and 45 court absconders during the last week, a spokesperson said here on Sunday.

The two mobile wings of the police responded to 1,791 calls, received on the helpline 15.

During the stop-and-search operations, 93 motorcycles and 283,000 persons were checked. The police teams arrested 51 persons allegedly involved in theft and robbery incidents, and recovered 13 motorcycles, 14 mobile-phones and thousands of rupees in cash from them.

The police also recovered 13 pistols, two rifles and bullets during the crackdown on illegal weapons.

During the anti-narcotics operation, 30 bottles of liquor, 2,180 grams of hashish and heroin were recovered.

Also, 31 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded due to non-verification of their documents, while legal action was taken against 436 persons. Thirteen persons were arrested over wheelie-doing, 14 were held for flying kite, and nine were arrested over jubilant firing and firework.

