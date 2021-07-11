Dolphin, PRU arrested 144 absconders last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 144 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

SP Dolphins Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings, said that the crime fighters also recovered narcotics and illegal arms including 1700-gram charas, 20 pistols, six rifles, 27 magazines, 595 bullets and two bottles of liquor from the criminals.

Dolphins and the PRU wings showed immediate response to all 208 calls received on helpline 15.

Also, 63 bikes, 17 mobile-phones and Rs 52,000 in cash were recovered from the criminals.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU, during patrolling checked 309,000 motorbikes, 372 vehicles and 309,419 persons.

As many as 1,389 motorbikes and 11 vehicles were impounded and 411 persons were detained at different police stations over incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 38 persons for violating the ban on kite-flying, 50 over wheelie-doing and another four for violating the ban on jubilant firing.