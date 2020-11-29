UrduPoint.com
Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Dolphin, PRU arrested 205 'criminals' last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) checked 3,882 vehicles, 147,000 motorbikes and 149,218 persons during the last week and arrested 205 suspected criminals.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, while providing details of weekly performance of both wings of the police department, said that crime-fighters recovered illicit arms and narcotics including 31 pistols, 10 rifles, 32 magazine, 328 bullets, 1.5kg charas and 13 bottles of liquor during the crackdown on criminals.

The police wings impounded 79 motorbikes and five vehicles in different police stations areas over incomplete documents.

Two cars, eight bikes, five mobile-phones, 15grm gold and thousands of rupees were recovered from the alleged criminals during the action.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 14 persons for violating ban on one-wheeling and 10 person over jubilant firing.

The Dolphins and PRU showed immediate response to all 439 calls, received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both wings helped 49 people on different roads of the city.

