Dolphin, PRU Arrested 58 POs Last Week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police recovered 24 pistols, three rifles, 28 magazines and 182 bullets from the the suspected criminals during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 37 bottles of liquor and 300grm charas from the accused.

Dolphins and the PRU wings showed immediate response to all 213 calls received on helpline 15. As many as 71 bikes were recovered from the criminals during action.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 497,000 motorbikes, 495 vehicles and more than 489,817 persons.

As many as 1,297 motorbikes and three vehicles were impounded and 259 persons were detained at different police stations.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 19 alleged criminals for violating Kite Flying Act, 22 over wheelie-doing, four over fireworks and another 13 for indulging in the acts of jubilant firing.

The forces also arrested 58 proclaimed offenders, Target offenders and court absconders during the same period.

