Dolphin, PRU Arrested 76 Proclaimed Offenders

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Dolphin, PRU arrested 76 proclaimed offenders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit arrested 76 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during last week's crackdown.

Both wings of Lahore police in their crackdown against criminals and recovered 18 pistols, 20 magazines and hundreds bullets from them.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 207 calls received on helpline 15. The wings arrested 63 accused involved in dacoity and robbery cases and recovered one car, 56 bikes, 7 mobile phones and Rs 96,0000 in cash from the criminals during the action.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 415312 motor bikes, 568 vehicles and more than 407000 persons.

As many as 617 motor bikes, 5 vehicles and 292 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 39 criminals for violating kite flying Act, two aerial firing and another 39 in one wheeling.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani had said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in congested areas had surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.

