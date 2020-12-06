UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dolphin, PRU  impound  36 Motorbikes, Four Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Dolphin, PRU  impound  36 motorbikes, four vehicles

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police  impounded 36 motorbikes and four vehicles, and detained 197 persons at different police stations over incomplete documents and other violations of the law.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of weekly performance of both wings of the police, said that crime-fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered illegal weapons including 25 pistols, 16 rifles, 27 magazine, 306 bullets, and drugs including one-kg charas, 32 bottles of liquor and heroin from the accused.

The Dolphins and PRU responded to 383 calls received on helpline 15. They provided help to 31 people on different roads, checked 2406 vehicles, 136,000 motorbikes and 140,426 persons while performing the patrol duty.

As many as 13 bikes, 11 mobile phones and Rs 54,000 were recovered from the criminals.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also detained 11 persons over violation of ban on wheelie, four for flying kites, three for displaying firearms and four for violating the ban on jubilant firing. The two wings arrested 93 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Mobile Drugs Vehicles Rashid Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

56 minutes ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

56 minutes ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

2 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaibaâ€™s candidacy for pres ..

2 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.