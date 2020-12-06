(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police impounded 36 motorbikes and four vehicles, and detained 197 persons at different police stations over incomplete documents and other violations of the law.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of weekly performance of both wings of the police, said that crime-fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered illegal weapons including 25 pistols, 16 rifles, 27 magazine, 306 bullets, and drugs including one-kg charas, 32 bottles of liquor and heroin from the accused.

The Dolphins and PRU responded to 383 calls received on helpline 15. They provided help to 31 people on different roads, checked 2406 vehicles, 136,000 motorbikes and 140,426 persons while performing the patrol duty.

As many as 13 bikes, 11 mobile phones and Rs 54,000 were recovered from the criminals.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also detained 11 persons over violation of ban on wheelie, four for flying kites, three for displaying firearms and four for violating the ban on jubilant firing. The two wings arrested 93 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the last week.