Dolphin, PRU Impounded 71 Motorcycles Last Month

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Dolphin, PRU impounded 71 motorcycles last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police impounded 71 motorcycles, four vehicles and arrested 205 persons during the last month.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the performance of both the wings, said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU recovered 18 pistols, seven rifles, four magazine, 249 bullets and thousands of rupees from the criminals.

They also recovered narcotics including 4kg charas and heroin and 17 bottles of liquor from the criminals.

The Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 359 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped 114 people on different roads of the city. They checked 3,256 vehicles, 148,000 motorbikes and 148,571 persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

