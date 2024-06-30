Dolphin, PRU issue weekly performance report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The weekly performance report of Dolphin and Police Response Unit (PRU) was released, here on Sunday.

According to DIG Operations, a total of 128 accused involved in serious crimes were arrested, besides nine accused involved in robbery and theft incidents.

A spokesperson for Dolphin said that apart from two police encounters, Dolphin squad also arrested six dangerous dacoit gangs, recovered 14 pistols, two rifles, bullets and magazines from the possession of the accused. Apart from this, prompt response was implemented on 997 calls received on the helpline. During the patrolling by the police, 16 habitual criminals, 15 fugitives, including 30 advertisements were arrested.

The spokesperson said that police recovered 8 bottles of liquor, 2,700 grams of hashish and ice from the possession of the drug dealers.

The police closed 86 suspicious vehicles and motorcycles in police stations, while legal action was taken against 101 persons. Apart from this, 10 suspects involved in one-wheeling, kite flying and jubilant firing were arrested. Six mobile phones were recovered.

The spokesperson said that more than 127 people were rescued in different heads under community policing.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said that before the arrival of Muharram, the Dolphin Squad should be alert and patrol, while keeping a close watch on suspicious persons.