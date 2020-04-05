UrduPoint.com
Dolphin, PRU Playing Vital Role In Keeping Citizens Safe From COVID-19: DIG

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Dolphin, PRU playing vital role in keeping citizens safe from COVID-19: DIG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed has said that Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams were playing vital role in keeping citizens safe from Coronavirus.

According to the official sources here on Sunday, he said that Dolphin force through effective patrolling in densely populated areas should convince citizens to stay in their homes to stay safe from COVID-19.

During the patrolling Dolphin Squad and jawans of PRU should wear face mask, gloves and use hand sanitizers as preventive measures against Coronavirus, he added.

DIG said that effective action must be taken against those elements involved instreet crimes.

