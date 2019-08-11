UrduPoint.com
Dolphin, PRU Seize Arms, Bikes During Crackdown On Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Dolphin, PRU seize arms, bikes during crackdown on criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) had recovered 26 motorcycles, 29 cell-phones, Rs 130,000 in cash, 18 pistols, two rifles, 16 magazines and drugs during crackdown against criminals in a week.

SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar, while giving details of the weekly performance of the two wings of the police force, said narcotics including hashish and bottles of liquor were also recovered from the alleged criminals.

While promoting community policing, both police wings helped 90 people on different roads of the city. They checked 132 vehicles, 122,000 motorcycles and 80,000 persons, he added.

The SP said that three vehicles, 55 motorcycles were impounded and 136 persons arrested in different police station area over violation of the laws.

Both police wings also arrested 16 accused over one-wheeling and eight over kite-flying besides 21 proclaimed offenders during the last week.

