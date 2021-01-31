UrduPoint.com
Dolphin Sqaud , PRU Arrest 23 'criminals'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 23 alleged criminals for violating ban on wheelie, one for possessing an illegal weapon, two for flying kite and five for firing into the air in jubilation during the past week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings, said that crime fighters of the Dolphin Squad and PRU recovered narcotics including 31 bottles of liquor and 20 canes of bear from the alleged criminals. Both wings showed immediate response to all 335 calls received on helpline 15.

As many as 15 bikes, 27 mobile phones, more than Rs 112,000, 34 pistols, four rifles, 52 magazines and 493 bullets were recovered from the criminals during the campaign.

Both wings helped 69 people on different roads of the city. They checked 3,379 vehicles, more than 143,000 motorbikes and 147,028 persons. As many as 72 motorbikes and one vehicle were impounded and 255 persons detained at different police stations due to incomplete documents.

Both wings arrested 121 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the crackdown.

