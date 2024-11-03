Dolphin squad arrested 15 POs among 121 'criminals' in October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Dolphin squad arrested 121 alleged criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders (POs), 20 court absconders and 37 dacoits/robbers from different areas of Faisalabad during October 2024.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the Dolphin force also arrested 99 illicit weapon-holders, 151 drug-traffickers, 13 doing wheelie, 5 kite-sellers and eight firework sellers during the last month. The Dolphin force also impounded 254 motorcycles and other vehicles on using fake number-plates whereas 68 stolen vehicles were also recovered.

The Dolphin squad also provided necessary help to 45 people traveling on different roads in addition to reuniting two lost children with their families during this period, he added.