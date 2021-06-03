Dolphin Squad arrested two dacoits in lahore

Dolphin squad arrested two dacoits after exchange of gun shots at Manga Mandi area and recovered motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Dolphin squad arrested two dacoits after exchange of gun shots at Manga Mandi area and recovered motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to Dolphin police here on Thursday,during routine patrolling, the team signaled two suspects riding on a motorcycle to stop but they opened firing.

The squad retaliated and arrested two accused after chasing them near Manga Mandi chowk.

The accused were identified as Sajid and Salman.

The officials of Dolphin squad handed them to Manga Mandi police for further investigation.