Dolphin Squad arrests 20 'criminals'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Dolphin Squad arrested 20 suspects involved in robbery and theft cases and recovered two mobile phones, six motorcycles and Rs 7,000 in cash from the possession of the accused during one week.

Apart from this, Dolphin Squad also arrested five dangerous dacoit gangs and recovered 14 pistols, two rifles, dozens of cartridges, bullets and magazines from the arrested accused. Swift response was given on 1001 calls received on the helpline.

SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said that during patrolling, 60 hardened criminals, 28 absconders, including 42 criminals were arrested.

Liquor, heroin, hashish, ice were recovered from the drug dealers. Also, 196 suspicious vehicles and motorcycles were impounded at police stations while legal action was taken against 228 persons.

Apart from this, 69 accused involved in one-wheeling, four kite flying and four jubilant firing were arrested.

The Dolphin Squad also seized three fake number-plate motorcycles, while more than 127 persons were rescued in various heads under community policing.