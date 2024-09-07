Dolphin Squad Arrests 33 Over Law-violations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The Dolphin Squad arrested 33 people involved in kite-flying, one-wheeling and jubilant firing from different areas of the city
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Dolphin Squad arrested 33 people involved in kite-flying, one-wheeling and jubilant firing from different areas of the city.
According to the Dolphin spokesman, 29 wheelie-doers were arrested from Defence, The Mall road, Jail Road, Bund Road, Ferozepur Road and other areas, while four people involved in kite flying and jubilant firing were arrested.
Kites, pistol bullets and magazines were recovered from the accused.
SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said that indiscriminate actions against kite flying, one-wheeling, jubilant firing would continue.
