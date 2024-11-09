Dolphin Squad arrests 421 outlaws in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police's Dolphin Squad, operating under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has arrested 421 suspects in the past 10 months.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that the Dolphin Squad, which is deployed throughout the city for effective patrolling and crime prevention, has played a key role in reducing crime in capital.

He said in the past 10 months, Dolphin Squad teams have arrested 421 suspects, including 37 for snatching, 74 for theft, 72 absconders and proclaimed offenders, and 238 involved in other criminal activities.

Additionally, Dolphin Squad teams have impounded 138 suspicious bikes and vehicles at various police stations.

They have also recovered 28 mobile phones, 14,310 grams of hashish, 53 ice tokens, 122 bottles of liquor, 100 pistols, and 485 rounds of ammunition from suspects' possession.

DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.