Dolphin Squad Arrests 421 Outlaws In 10 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police's Dolphin Squad, operating under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has arrested 421 suspects in the past 10 months.
A police spokesperson said on Saturday that the Dolphin Squad, which is deployed throughout the city for effective patrolling and crime prevention, has played a key role in reducing crime in capital.
He said in the past 10 months, Dolphin Squad teams have arrested 421 suspects, including 37 for snatching, 74 for theft, 72 absconders and proclaimed offenders, and 238 involved in other criminal activities.
Additionally, Dolphin Squad teams have impounded 138 suspicious bikes and vehicles at various police stations.
They have also recovered 28 mobile phones, 14,310 grams of hashish, 53 ice tokens, 122 bottles of liquor, 100 pistols, and 485 rounds of ammunition from suspects' possession.
DIG Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizen’s lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President approves FST members’ appointments1 second ago
-
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Jamila Street Pumping Station after renovation16 seconds ago
-
Bullet-riddle body found in Wah Cantt10 minutes ago
-
ECP releases provisional cause list, Fawad to face contempt charges50 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti declares zero tolerance for terrorism2 hours ago
-
Iran Embassy pays tribute to Allama Iqbal as a symbol of Iran-Pakistan ties2 hours ago
-
Hamayun Khan orders reforms at District Jail Timergara after surprise visit2 hours ago
-
AJK celebrates 147th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal with zeal and fervor2 hours ago
-
Former PID Deputy Director passes away2 hours ago
-
Quetta blast was blatant attempt to destabilize the country; Khawaja Asif2 hours ago
-
Three lives lost in separate incidents in Attock2 hours ago
-
Four injured in Rawal Dam firing incidents2 hours ago