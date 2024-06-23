Dolphin Squad Arrests Head Of Car Thief Gang
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Dolphin Squad arrested the head of a car-thief gang while taking action in Sanda, area here on Sunday.
According to the Dolphin Squad spokesperson, a team signaled the suspect to stop during the Stop and Search, operation, after which the person tried to run away.
The Dolphin squad after a chase, arrested the suspect near Chandni Chowk. More than 65 cases of serious nature had been registered against the arrested accused, identified as Umar. The accused had been handed over to Sanda police station for further legal action.
