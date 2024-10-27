Open Menu

Dolphin Squad Arrests Mobile Phone Snatcher

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Dolphin Squad arrests mobile phone snatcher

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Dolphin Squad arrested a suspect on Sunday for snatching a mobile-phone from man in New Anarkali police precincts.

According to a spokesperson for Dolphin Squad, the accused Shahzad allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a passerby and escaped.

After receiving information, the Dolphin team chased and arrested the accused from urdu Bazaar. The mobile-phone was recovered from him.

The accused turned out to be a record holder. The victim reached the spot and identified the accused. The arrested accused was handed over to the New Anarkali Police for legal action.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan