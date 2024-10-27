Dolphin Squad Arrests Mobile Phone Snatcher
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Dolphin Squad arrested a suspect on Sunday for snatching a mobile-phone from man in New Anarkali police precincts.
According to a spokesperson for Dolphin Squad, the accused Shahzad allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a passerby and escaped.
After receiving information, the Dolphin team chased and arrested the accused from urdu Bazaar. The mobile-phone was recovered from him.
The accused turned out to be a record holder. The victim reached the spot and identified the accused. The arrested accused was handed over to the New Anarkali Police for legal action.
