LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Dolphin squad foiled dacoity attempt at Main Canal road here on Saturday and arrested two dacoits.

As per the details, the officials of Dolphin Squad were on routine patrolling when they saw the dacoits riding on a motorcycle were looting a citizen resident of Dholanwal.

The officials rushed to the site and arrested the dacoits-- Mussarat Abbas and Shabbir Ahmad and also recovered the looted money besides illegal weapons.

DIG (Operations) Lahore Ashfaq Khan appreciated the efforts of theDolphin Squad and gave cash reward.