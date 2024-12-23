Open Menu

Dolphin Squad Foils Carjacking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Dolphin Squad foils carjacking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Dolphin Squad on Monday foiled a carjacking incident near Gulshan Park.

According to a spokesperson, they chased two motorcycle-riding robbers on 15 calls, while rounded up one of them at Raza Block Cut, while his accomplice escaped.

He said that a pistol, a motorcycle, bullets and a magazine were recovered from the accused. During the investigation, several incidents have been revealed by the arrested accused, Kashif.

Related Topics

Gulshan From

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

42 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

1 hour ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

2 hours ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

2 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan