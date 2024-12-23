Dolphin Squad foils carjacking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Dolphin Squad on Monday foiled a carjacking incident near Gulshan Park.

According to a spokesperson, they chased two motorcycle-riding robbers on 15 calls, while rounded up one of them at Raza Block Cut, while his accomplice escaped.

He said that a pistol, a motorcycle, bullets and a magazine were recovered from the accused. During the investigation, several incidents have been revealed by the arrested accused, Kashif.