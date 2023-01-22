UrduPoint.com

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit Arrest 40 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit arrest 40 suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit arrested 40 suspected criminals during the last week and recovered six motorcycles, eight mobile phones and thousands of rupees in cash from them.

The both police squads responded to 2015 calls, received on the helpline during the same period.

During the stop-and-search operations, more than 173 motorcycle vagrants and more than 46,000 persons were checked.

During the anti-narcotics operation, 27 bottles of liquor, 520 grams of hashish and heroin were recovered.

Also, 23 pistols, three rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized during the crackdown on weapons.

The two police squads arrested 100 proclaimed offenders, 80 court absconders and 539 habitual criminals.

During patrolling, 21 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded due to non-verification of their papers. Legal action was taken against 788 persons. Fourteen persons involved in one-wheeling and five others involved in kite flying, five in jubilant firing and fireworks were arrested.

Related Topics

Firing Police Mobile Vehicles Same Criminals 2015 From Court

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

4 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.