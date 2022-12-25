UrduPoint.com

Dolphin Squad & Police Response Unit Arrested 48 Accused In Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Dolphin Squad & Police Response Unit arrested 48 accused in last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit arrested 48 accused involved in the incidents of theft and robbery and recovered five motorcycles, five mobile phones and thousands of rupees cash from their possession in last week.

SP Toqeer Naeem informed about the performance report of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit and said that immediate response was implemented on 1917 calls received on the helpline.

He informed that in stop and search, checking of more than 300,000 persons was conducted.

Nine pistols, rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized during the crackdown on weapons. Sixteen bottles of alcohol, hashish and heroin were recovered during the anti-narcotics operation. 32 advertisers, 58 habitual criminals were arrested while 74 fugitives were also detained during the patrolling. Whereas, legal action was taken against 261 persons due to non-verification of information, about 29 involved in one-wheeling, while 9 involved in kite flying, those who fired in the air were also arrested, he said.

